Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect Hanover Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hanover Bancorp Price Performance
HNVR stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Hanover Bancorp
In other Hanover Bancorp news, Director Robert Golden sold 2,272 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $60,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,605.60. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,533 shares of company stock worth $200,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.
Hanover Bancorp Company Profile
Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hanover Bancorp
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.