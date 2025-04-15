Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts expect Hanover Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

HNVR stock opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. Hanover Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanover Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Hanover Bancorp news, Director Robert Golden sold 2,272 shares of Hanover Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $60,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,605.60. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,533 shares of company stock worth $200,537 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

