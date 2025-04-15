Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 50,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 91,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Gyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.57% and a negative return on equity of 118.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Gyre Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GYRE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gyre Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 281.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 15,083.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

