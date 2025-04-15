GXChain (GXC) One Day Volume Hits $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.27 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

