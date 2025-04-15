Guild of Guardians (GOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,471.78 or 1.00029294 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85,203.94 or 0.99715834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

