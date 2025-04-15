Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,996,077.40. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,358,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.8 %

GWRE opened at $192.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.64.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

