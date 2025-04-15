Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 751 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $571.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $749.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $964.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

