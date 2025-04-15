Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $73,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $262.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.14 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $299.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

