GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,137 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in GSK were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 294,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 87,630 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in GSK by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 45,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

