Greatland Gold’s (GGP) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

Greatland Gold Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LON GGP traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 13.35 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 196,015,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,665,297. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Greatland Gold will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current year.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

