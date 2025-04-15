Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 29,213 shares.The stock last traded at $51.59 and had previously closed at $50.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.02. The company has a market capitalization of $597.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. This trade represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

