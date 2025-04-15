Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

