Gravity (G) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.84 Million

Gravity (G) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $104.84 million and $8.04 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

About Gravity

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 9,070,080,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.01336538 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $9,805,292.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

