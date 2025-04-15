GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management owned 0.09% of GMS worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in GMS by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 1,710.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 90,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,650 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $72.93 on Tuesday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

