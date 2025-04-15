GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,003,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS GSTC traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,815,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,651. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Company Profile
