Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.39.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.