Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.45. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,969. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $17.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

