Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,902,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,662,000 after buying an additional 41,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,923,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,062,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 984,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

