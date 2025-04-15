GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Issues Earnings Results

GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
GivBux Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBUX opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. GivBux has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50.
GivBux Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GivBux
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Safe Stocks to Keep During Tariff Uncertainty
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
Receive News & Ratings for GivBux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GivBux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.