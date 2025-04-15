GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of GitLab worth $74,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 4,273.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Price Performance

GitLab stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -132.53 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $410,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,103,043.27. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $601,315.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,923,045. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,886 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,229. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.