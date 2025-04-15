Gems (GEMS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.73 Million

Gems (GEMS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Gems has a total market cap of $16.73 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,522.10 or 1.00670625 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,373.54 or 1.00412778 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems launched on April 22nd, 2024. Gems’ total supply is 838,793,459 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,288,722 tokens. Gems’ official Twitter account is @gems_vip_. Gems’ official website is gems.vip.

Gems Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems (GEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gems has a current supply of 838,793,459.3 with 399,931,237 in circulation. The last known price of Gems is 0.03254345 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,222,383.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gems.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.