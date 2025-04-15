GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Holdings Cut by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.07% of GE Vernova worth $58,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $321.84 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.25 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.68.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.