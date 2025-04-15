GateToken (GT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.48 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. GateToken has a market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $9.48 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.40 or 0.00026373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00002604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 133,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,910,588 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 133,600,000 with 122,910,588 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 22.52196246 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $9,276,282.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

