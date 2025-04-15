Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.30 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

