Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 38,149 shares during the period. United States Cellular comprises 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.55% of United States Cellular worth $83,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Cellular from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of USM stock opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $70.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.70 million. United States Cellular had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

