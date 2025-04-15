Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $53,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

