Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $30.84 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

NYSE PNC opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

