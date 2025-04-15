GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 294.1% from the March 15th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGN. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 130,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 240,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GGN opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

