Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,007,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Galileo Resources Trading Up 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

