GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after buying an additional 752,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,435,314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,965,000 after acquiring an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

