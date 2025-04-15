GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 59,618 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,618 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises 3.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.14% of Juniper Networks worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,618,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $477,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,157,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $159,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,372,000 after purchasing an additional 987,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,710,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700,111 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,115,827.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Argus cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

