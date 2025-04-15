GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 267,350 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 227.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,350 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,976,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,933 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,600,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 134,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TV stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TV. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on TV

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.