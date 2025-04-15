Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.50 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 727.50 ($9.59). Approximately 5,957,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 782,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.73).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.67) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Future presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,060 ($13.98).
View Our Latest Research Report on Future
Future Price Performance
Future Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.84%.
Future Company Profile
Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams
