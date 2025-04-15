Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Forterra Stock Performance
Forterra stock remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. Forterra has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.
About Forterra
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.