Fmr LLC Sells 6,378,958 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,373,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,378,958 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.89% of Olin worth $114,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Olin Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Olin’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

