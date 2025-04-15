Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 358.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.27% of Disc Medicine worth $118,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,727,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after acquiring an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 70,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $416,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,503.90. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $310,483.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,093,733.51. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.51. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRON. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

