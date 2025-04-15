Fmr LLC Has $117.16 Million Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575,837 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.61% of Agree Realty worth $117,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $101,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after purchasing an additional 990,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $48,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 664.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,549,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,044,000 after buying an additional 219,806 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 170.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADC

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.