Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,924 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Rio Tinto Group worth $101,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $2.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.