Fmr LLC Acquires 53,365 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.21% of ONEOK worth $123,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,120,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,040,075,000 after purchasing an additional 558,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after acquiring an additional 934,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,037,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,697,000 after purchasing an additional 357,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,554,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

