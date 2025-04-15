Fluence Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,705 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 118% compared to the average daily volume of 4,919 put options.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,121,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,062. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $666.28 million, a PE ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FLNC. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,808.01. This trade represents a 9.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. This represents a 168.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 757.7% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,144,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,052,000 after buying an additional 1,894,301 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 296,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 610,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

