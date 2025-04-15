Flare Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.47 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Flare has a market capitalization of $994.80 million and approximately $13.47 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 103,263,421,963 coins and its circulating supply is 63,078,909,523 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 103,263,423,104.661823 with 63,078,909,523.496252 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01645807 USD and is down -6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $24,857,067.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

