Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 81.19% from the company’s current price.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Five9 has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.89, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $94,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,453,299.23. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7,305.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

