FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a research note on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on FiscalNote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

NYSE:NOTE opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.59. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 88.72%. Research analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tim Hwang sold 56,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $69,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,297.38. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 155,604 shares of company stock valued at $165,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in FiscalNote by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,637 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FiscalNote by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 113,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

