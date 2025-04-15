Finward Bancorp Invests $1.37 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Finward Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $316.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.66 and its 200-day moving average is $299.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

