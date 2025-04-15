Financial Survey: Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) vs. Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Comstock has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Comstock alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -1,210.13% -33.56% -23.62% Bolt Projects N/A -54.48% 94.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bolt Projects 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock and Bolt Projects, as provided by MarketBeat.

Comstock currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,213.13%. Given Comstock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Comstock is more favorable than Bolt Projects.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comstock and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $3.02 million 17.66 $9.16 million ($1.20) -1.65 Bolt Projects $1.37 million 6.52 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Comstock has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Bolt Projects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock beats Bolt Projects on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc. engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries. The company also owns the Lucerne Project located in the Storey County, Nevada; and the Spring Valley Project situated in the Lyon County, Nevada. In addition, it offers upstream and downstream design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Bolt Projects

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.