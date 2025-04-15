FIL Ltd Sells 500,516 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500,516 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,051.46. This represents a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $386,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

