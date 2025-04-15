FIL Ltd Sells 2,231 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 923,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 751,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,114,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

