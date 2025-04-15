FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.50, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.