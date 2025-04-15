FIL Ltd Invests $28,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 804,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.23.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

