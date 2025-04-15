FIL Ltd Buys 2,102 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $36,170,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 603.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,098 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 391,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 220.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 538,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 370,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of BNL opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.03. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

