FIL Ltd Acquires 563 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 122,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,297,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $18,757,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

