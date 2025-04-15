Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.